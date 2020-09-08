Council gives OK to graffiti ordinance

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Town Council gave its stamp of approval to a new graffiti ordinance Tuesday.

Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham proposed the ordinance in August after learning the town’s Buildings and Building Regulations Code did not address graffiti. She checked for a graffiti ordinance because of a downtown building with a random paint scheme she considers to be graffiti.

“I’ve never been in a community that didn’t have a graffiti ordinance,” she told council at its Aug. 18 work session. During her 40-year career, she served as city manager in Roanoke and Clifton Forge and deputy city manager in Norfolk.

