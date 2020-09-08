Computer SOLs subject of public hearing

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Parents and educators interested in commenting on new proposed Standards of Learning (SOL) for computer technology education in Virginia schools have one final opportunity Sept. 14.

Virginia Department of Education is holding a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 to solicit comments on the “2020 Computer Technology Standards of Learning,” which can be viewed, by grade level, at www.doe.virginia.gov/testing/sol/standards_docs/computer_technology/index.shtml.

Those wishing to speak during the public hearing must submit a request by Friday, Sept. 11, to instruction@doe.virginia.gov. Comments should be limited to three minutes.

The hearing will be live-streamed on VDOE’s YouTube Channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCrbxl9wHScrWKWIEoUWNIfQ/videos.

Additional questions concerning the proposed SOLs should be directed to Mark R. Saunders, VDOE technology coordinator, at Mark.Saunders@doe.virginia.gov or by calling 804-786-0307.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2020.

Comments

comments