Carol R. Kitts

Date of Death – Wednesday September 2,2020

Carol R. Kitts, age 74 of Cartersville, Georgia, formerly Dublin, Virginia passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home.

Born July 29, 1946 in Danville, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Bascom Rosenbaum and Thelma Pauline Rosenbaum. She is preceded in death by her parents Bascom and Pauline Rosenbaum, husband Daniel A. Kitts, son Jeffrey A. Kitts, and husband F. Powell Johnson.

Carol was a retired licensed practical nurse, having served as a nurse in various medical offices in Pulaski County. She was a long-time, active member of Pulaski Church of God from 1968 until 2005, serving as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and care giver to many. In 2005 she relocated to Georgia to be with her son and his family.

She is survived by Son and Daughter-in-law J.B. Kitts and Michelle Willis Kitts, Canton, Georgia; grandchildren Austin Kitts and Brady Kitts, Canton, Georgia; sisters Joyce R. Anders, Norma Jean (Roger) Carico, both of Galax, Virginia; nieces Rhonda (Brad) Nester, Kelly (Jason) Johnson, Lisa (Stephen) Burnett, Tina Carico; and nephew Eric (Laura) Anders.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday 2:00 PM, September 8, 2020 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with her son, Pastor J.B. Kitts officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, VA.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be sent to the American Cancer Society or the Church of God Home for Children in Sevierville, Tennessee.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, 1631 Bob White Blvd., Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on September 4, 2020.

Comments

comments