By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Area businesses needing assistance on matters related to COVID-19 have a new, and free, resource available — NRV Business Continuity Team (BCT).

According to Kevin Byrd, executive director of New River Valley Regional Commission, the team is available at no cost to provide guidance to businesses on matters concerning the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses in Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd and Giles counties, and Radford City are eligible for assistance. Services include guidance for operating in a COVID environment; what to do in an environment with a suspected or confirmed case of the virus; development of a Business Continuity Plan and coordination of testing if it is deemed necessary.

Program participants that execute a Business Continuity Plan also have access to a pool of funds “on a cost-shared reimbursement basis” to help pay for services such as on-site cleaning, public relations expertise, legal advice regarding human resource matters and website support for release of pertinent messages.

For additional information on BCT services, contact Program Manager Melanie Morris at mmorris@nrvrc.org or 540-639-9313, ext. 248; or Public Health Director Ashley Briggs at abriggs@nrvrc.org or 540-639-9313, ext. 251.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2020.

