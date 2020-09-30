BOS updated on COVID, Commission on Children

The September meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors consisted of one public hearing, two presentations and the announcement that county employees would receive a 3% pay raise in the next fiscal year.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, Director of the New River Valley Health District, began the meeting by speaking to the board about this year’s top health concern, the COVID-19 virus.

“I think we’ve settled into learning to live with COVID, which I think is a good thing,” said Bissell. “It’s not going to go anywhere anytime soon. It’s not going to go away until we have a vaccine and it’s a little bit overly optimistic to expect that’s going to happen anytime soon. The latest word we’re hearing about a vaccine would be realistically in the Spring of 2021.”

Bissell added that the first ones to receive a vaccine would be health care providers and first responders, so that widespread vaccinations were unlikely to occur before the Summer or Fall of next year.

“We know this thing is a serious disease for sure, but we know how it’s spread,” said Bissell. “There are some simple things that we can do to protect each other and to protect ourselves and that’s watching our distance, wearing our masks and washing her hands and those are the three big things.”

Bissell went on to say that, even though there have been some statistical spikes largely due to an influx of college students both at Radford and Blacksburg, the percentages of new cases are generally on the decline.

She also said that, for the most part, college age individuals are not going to become seriously ill from COVID and that they have generally kept those infections amongst themselves and have not spread it to the community at large.

To date, no one in the New River Valley under the age of 65 has died from COVID-19.

Bissell also noted the collateral damage caused by the coronavirus, such as a significant rise in overdoses and cases involving domestic abuse. She also mentioned how many individuals have delayed dealing with serious health concerns until now because of their hesitancy to go the hospital because of concerns about COVID.

After the public health update, Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers made a presentation about the Pulaski County Commission on Children and Families. This organization was formed in 2007 by the board of supervisors as a result of a study made by Virginia Tech about child and family services in Pulaski County. Akers serves on that commission as a representative of Pulaski County.

The vision of this organization is to “create a healthy community where children and families have access to the resources necessary to become responsible and contributing members of the community.”

Akers described the Pulaski County Commission on Children and Families as “the mothership of a lot of sub committees in the community that are responsible for so many of the services that go to the children of our community.”

Among the missions of this organization is to identify community needs, resources and trends related to local children and families.

“We want to make sure people know how to access services within the community … so that we can identify and combat issues that have a negative impact on children,” said Akers.

Akers went on to list some of the accomplishments of this organization, which includes an annually updated Resource Guide for Pulaski County. This was produced in conjunction with New River Valley Community Services.

Another major goal of this organization is to reduce substance abuse, especially among the youth of Pulaski County. Much of this is done through the Pulaski County Partners Coalition, which is a subcommittee of Pulaski County Commission on Children and Families.

The PCPC has initiated various programs including “The Face of Addiction is Mine” campaign which is largely promoted on social media. Other programs include the Red Ribbon Service of Remembrance, where community members are reminded of those who lost their lives due to drug abuse and REVIVE! Training sessions for the proper application of the anti-overdose drug Narcan.

Another goal of this organization is to “Promote a healthy community.” To this end, the Pulaski County Commission on Children and Families established the Pulaski County Proud Campaign, which involves residents, businesses, houses of worship and government in promoting positive aspects of living in Pulaski County. Thanks to these efforts, Pulaski County Proud Day now occurs on the fourth Friday of March every year and this precipitates a flurry of volunteer work throughout the county.

Akers went on to say that the success of some of these programs cannot be quantified but that, “we are a very proud community in the sense that we provide programs that really try to help people and we want to get the message out there that we are a great community.”

Monday’s Public Hearing involved a petition by residents of Clark’s Ferry road to allow for the operation of golf carts on that stretch of road between Ledge Rock Road and Shull’s Lane. This ordinance is specifically allowed by the code of Virginia and is already in effect around the area of DeHaven Park.

One individual from Clark’s Ferry brought a petition, which was signed by numerous property owners, and asked to the board to pass the ordinance, so that residents could fully enjoy this stretch of river.

Dirk Compton, the supervisor who represents that area of the county, said that he drives a school bus twice a day on Clark’s Ferry Board.

“The person that wrote this section of the Code of Virginia had Clark’s Ferry Road in mind,” said Compton.

The board agreed and unanimously passed an ordinance allowing golf cars on Clark’s Ferry Road.

In what amounts to good news for county employees, County Administrator Jonathan Sweet announced that a 3% pay raise would be forthcoming in the next fiscal year. The county had allowed for a 2.5% pay increase but held back on going to 3% because of potential revenue losses due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus.

“We have looked at our tax revenues and our projections have come in optimistically enough that we’re going to be able to do that 3% and we’re delighted that we can present that to our county employees,” said Chairman of the Board, Joe Guthrie. “This is very much in keeping with our cost of living adjustments that we would have done in a normal year.”

