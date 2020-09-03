Bond denied for alleged 2018 rape

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man who was listed as a fugitive when he was arrested Aug. 5 on a 2018 rape charge was denied bond Monday.

Defense attorney Ricky Jensen asked that bond be set for his client, 21-year-old Allen Earle Wright, because Wright’s accusers twice failed to appear in court for preliminary hearings in Pulaski County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

“He shouldn’t have to sit in jail waiting to see if they’ll show up” for Wright’s trial, Jensen said. Although Wright has other charges pending, Jensen says the only ones for which his client is being held without bond are rape and carnal knowledge of a minor.

