The Pulaski County Public Service Authority has updated its boil water notice that was originally released Friday, Aug. 28.

Residents of the Town of Dublin are still being advised to boil their tap water. They anticipate the Boiled Water Advisory for Dublin to be lifted within the next 24 hours and will post further updates when that happens.

The issue with the water began with a broken water line leaving the Pulaski County PSA Water Treatment Plant. Customers were without water in Dublin for most of Sunday and Monday, with service being restored to most locations by Monday evening.

Customers with further questions may contact the PSA at 540-674-8720.

