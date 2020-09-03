Billy Joe Dice, Sr

March 6, 1953 – August 29, 2020

Billy Joe Dice, Sr., 67, of Draper, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Princess Dice; 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Lou Dice; son and his husband, Joey Dice, Jr. and Anthony Szczurek; daughter, Stacy Jean Case; grandchildren, Sophie Sanchez and Blaze Gravely; stepmother, Mary White Dice; best friend, Gary Davis; k-9 companion, Chewy; brothers and sister-in-law, Norman Dice, Harrison and Judy Dice, and Roger Dice; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Ruth, Geraldine and Eddie Oliver, and Tammy and Jeff Saunders; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will greet friends from 6 until 6:30 p.m. on Friday September 4, 2020 at the #3 Shelter in Bissett Park in Radford.

The Dice family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

Written by: Editor on September 3, 2020.

Comments

comments