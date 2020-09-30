Bernard Kent “B.K.” Brookman

August 4, 1945 -n September 29, 2020

Bernard Kent “B.K.” Brookman, 75, passed away at his home in Pulaski on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was a former manager of Roses and a member of NRV Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Alva Brookman; his wife, Dorothy Cox Brookman; and sisters, Diane Risgaard, Nancy Futch, Ethel Chinault and Jacqueline Moore.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the NRV Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Aikens officiating.

The Brookman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory, Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

