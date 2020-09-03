Beloved former DES principal dies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Dr. Winsdon N. Pound, beloved Pulaski County educator and eventual principal of Dublin Elementary School, died Saturday at the age of 98.

Pound received multiple recognitions over his lifetime and 33-year career in education, including twice having special days named in his honor. In recognition of his retirement, Dublin Town Council declared Aug. 28 Dr. Pound Day in 1983, and DES declared April 16 Dr. Pound Day in 2012.

During the 2012 celebration, aptly titled “School Days honoring Dr. Winsdon N.M. Pound — His Life and Legacy,” members of his family, current and retired teachers, former students, parents and friends gathered in the DES gymnasium to honor the man who was said to have impacted the lives of thousands of young people, as well as their parents and the community.

Pound was all smiles — and laughs — as eight speakers shared their memories of and feelings for him.

Noting that he fondly remembered three of his former teachers, Pound told the crowd teachers are the most important people in the world. “They teach teachers, lawyers, doctors, scientists, business owners, public servants and all the rest,” he explained. However, he also warned teachers not to ever tell a student they are dumb because “they’ll believe that and stop learning.”

Pound’s word of advice to many was to never stop learning — advice he adhered to himself.

A Lynchburg native, he received his bachelor’s degree in education and psychology from Lynchburg College, a master’s degree in elementary education from University of Virginia, as well as a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies and doctorate in educational administration from Virginia Tech.

After retiring from DES, he served as director of community education at Saint Albans Psychiatric Hospital for 12 years and also was an adjunct professor at Radford University.

In conjunction with his position at Saint Albans, Pound also helped organize Pulaski County Alcohol and Drug Task Force. As such, he made presentations to more than 300,000 children and adults on alcohol and drug abuse, peer pressure, self-esteem, suicide prevention, parenting, etc.

Pound and his late wife, Madeline, also a teacher, co-authored the book, “Kids Under Construction,” for those who work with youth.

In 2011, Pound was awarded a lifetime membership with Salvation Army, with which he served for more than 50 years.

Pound was presented with The Southwest Times’ Civic Honors Award for volunteer service to the community in 1985.

Written by: Editor on September 3, 2020.

Comments

comments