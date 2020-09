Basil Pizza holds ribbon cutting

The Town of Dublin and Pulaski Chamber of Commerce welcomed Basil Pizza Italian Restaurant to Dublin. They offer Pizza, Pasta, Calzones/Stromboli’s, Subs, Burgers and more. They are open Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. Visit them at 248 W. Main Street, Dublin.

Written by: Editor on September 8, 2020.

