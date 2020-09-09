Appalachian seeks fuel rate decrease

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

ROANOKE — Due to a drop in natural gas costs, Appalachian Power Company is seeking a reduction in its fuel rate for Virginia customers.

In its annual update to Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC), Appalachian is seeking to reduce its current fuel factor of 2.3 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 1.999 cents. For a customer using 1,000 kWh per month, the reduction would result in a savings of $3.01.

According to Appalachian, about 20% of a customer’s electric bill is determined by the company’s fuel costs, which typically are provided by natural gas or coal.

“Managing fuel costs is an important part of service delivery,” said Appalachian President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Beam. “What we’ve witnessed over the past several months is a drop in natural gas costs. Our request before the SCC ensures that approximately $40 million in savings is passed along to our customers.”

If SCC approves the reduction, Virginia residential customers using 1,000 kWh per month will pay 10.6 cents per kWh beginning in November. Appalachian says the new rate is “well below” the national average, which Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) January 2020 report places at 12.93 cents per kWh.

A subsidiary of American Electric Power, Appalachian serves one million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.

Written by: Editor on September 9, 2020.

Comments

comments