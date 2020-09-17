ACC announces date for Virginia at Virginia Tech football game

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Virginia at Virginia Tech game will be played on Saturday, December 12.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, September 19. The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Virginia Tech football team. The conference and team are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com.

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference). The 11 games will be played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. The two open dates for each team allows flexibility, when possible, to make necessary adjustments. Game times and television selections will be released in the future.

Written by: Editor on September 17, 2020.

