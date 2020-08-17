Virtual learning to play big part in PCPS

By WILLIAM PAINE

The development and implementation of the Pulaski County Virtual Academy was the dominant topic at this week’s meeting of the school board.

With less than a month before the start of school, the attention paid to this topic was well warranted, as approximately 28% or approximately 1,100 of Pulaski County Public School students have registered for the Virtual Academy.

To date only 61 12th grade students have opted for distance learning but in general, average participation the Virtual Academy ranges from 80 to 100 students in all other grade levels.

“We developed this, as did other schools in the Commonwealth, as a response to the COVID crisis,” said PCPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers. “This is a way of giving families an education option that does not require in-person interactions.”

These courses will be taught by PCPS teachers, who will use a virtual platform known as Canvas to deliver their course work and interact with students. Courses taught through Canvas are part of the Virtual Virginia program.

The PCPS system will adhere to a one teacher per 50 student ratio so that two teachers will be assigned per grade level, except for third grade, which will have three. As of this week 103 third graders are enrolled in the Virtual Academy.

The large number of students signed up for the Virtual Academy will allow the school system to maintain in person class sizes of 20 or less, which will aid in maintaining social distancing requirements.

Elementary level virtual classes will be designed to allow students to log on during the time that best suits their parents work schedules.

“This was requested by a lot of parents,” said Siers. “Lots are staying with grandparents during the day and they don’t have the technological ability to help them in their virtual courses. So they requested to be able to log on in the afternoons or in the late evenings to help their children.”

All students in the Pulaski County Virtual Academy must log in and complete an assignment every day in order to be counted as present. These students will also be required to participate in at least one face to face session per week with a PCVA teacher.

Elementary school students in the PCVA will study core subjects Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with students in the youngest grade spending seven hours a week studying online. Fourth and fifth graders will spend 13 hours a week in their core studies.

Elementary students in the PCVA will spend their Wednesdays in 30 minute classes focusing on art, music, library, “classroom guidance” and physical education.

Under this semester’s new schedule, Wednesday’s will be a virtual learning day for all PCPS students.

Middle and high school students who are enrolled in the virtual academy will likely sometimes share some Wednesday classes with students who are taking face-to-face instruction.

High School and middle school students are expected to spend four and a half hours a day divided over two courses. Students will take first (morning) or second (afternoon) blocks each Monday/Thursday and third and fourth blocks each Tuesday/Friday.

Secondary PCVA students will take four 45 minutes courses each Wednesday.

According to Dr. Siers, the course load for PCVA secondary students exceeds the state’s requirements by about an hour a week.

Secondary school students in this program will also have some flexibility as to when they can log in to take their courses, unless they coincide with online instruction with students opting to attend regular classes.

Pulaski County Virtual Academy teachers are expected to hold at least on face-to-face session each week with their students and will also be required to contact a parent each week via phone call, email or text message.

PCVA teachers will also be asked to collaborate with parents who are enrolled in the virtual course but do not have sufficient internet service.

Grades are to be given on the same time line as students receiving face-to-face instruction.

PCVA teachers are currently receiving instructions, primarily from PCPS Informational Technology Resource teacher Lincoln Whittaker, on how to navigate the Canvas platform.

Lastly, five lunches and five breakfasts will be provided to students in the PCVA program for pick up every Wednesday.

