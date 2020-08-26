Two months given for unlawful filming

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Bluefield man will serve two months in jail for unlawfully filming a nonconsenting nude person in 2019.

According to Radford court records, Brian Joseph Lewis, 24, was convicted in the city’s general district court in October of four misdemeanor counts of unlawful filming a nude subject May 1, 2019. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 10 months suspended on one of the counts, and 180 days suspended on each of the other three counts.

Lewis appealed the lower court convictions to circuit court, which heard the appeal Aug. 17. During the appeal, the prosecution requested two of the counts be dismissed, with the option to re-file, and Lewis pleaded guilty to the other two counts.

The circuit court sentenced Lewis to 12 months in jail, with 10 months suspended, on each count. However, the sentences are to be served concurrently, leaving Lewis with a total of two months to serve.

