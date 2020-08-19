By WILLIAM PAINE
Registration is now open for New River Community College’s short term professional truck driving course. This class prepares participants to take the Virginia DMV’s Class A Commercial Driver’s License test with the goal of obtaining CDL credentials.
Weekend session are to be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. with several offerings throughout the fall.
The first CDL class begins this Saturday, Aug. 22 and runs through Dec. 13 (class ID # 17836). A second class begins Saturday Oct. 3 running through Jan. 31 (class ID # 17840). A third weekend class begins Saturday, Nov. 7, and runs through March 7 (class ID #178444).
