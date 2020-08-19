Truck driving training offered at NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

Registration is now open for New River Community College’s short term professional truck driving course. This class prepares participants to take the Virginia DMV’s Class A Commercial Driver’s License test with the goal of obtaining CDL credentials.

Weekend session are to be held on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. with several offerings throughout the fall.

The first CDL class begins this Saturday, Aug. 22 and runs through Dec. 13 (class ID # 17836). A second class begins Saturday Oct. 3 running through Jan. 31 (class ID # 17840). A third weekend class begins Saturday, Nov. 7, and runs through March 7 (class ID #178444).

