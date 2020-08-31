This year’s Gusto bigger than ever

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Events began a little after noon as this year’s Third Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race, which took place Saturday, Aug. 22.

Shannon Collins, the recently elected Mayor of Pulaski, addressed the crowd to welcome everyone to the race. A few minutes after the mayor ended his speech by urging the racers to “Go for the Gusto,” Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Company owner Michael Valach gave the signal to start the race. The start/finish line was directly in front of the Gatewood Park docks.

From the beginning it was clear that Jeff Matthews, a fireman from Greensboro, and Brian Hartman, a video engineer from Roanoke, would be tough to beat as they both quickly distanced themselves from the pack. This was not necessarily surprising in that Matthews won the first Gusto in 2018 and Hartman won last year’s race. What was surprising is that Matthews was able to keep a blistering pace even with his 50 pound dog Joy riding on the board with him.

As in past races, the race of two separate races occurring simultaneously, the Master Paddler’s race and the Bona fide Race.

Racers on the Bona fide course were directed to round a buoy set at the far west end of the reservoir before heading back to the finish at the docks. Twenty-one of the 25 competitors chose the Bona fide course, which extended a distance of 1.9 miles.

The five competitors who raced in the Master Class course were obliged to round a second buoy, which was placed at the furthest corner of the reservoir’s northeastern cove. This year’s Master Class course was 3.7 miles in length.

Matthews and his dog Joy crossed the finish line first in only 39 minutes. Matthews was the winner of this year’s prestigious Master Paddler award and also the Canine Companion award. He did this by averaging 5.58 miles per hour.

Hartman, who actually fell off his board at one point, came in second with a time of 41 minutes. Hartman’s average speed was a more than respectable 5.41 miles per hour.

When asked why he came off his board, Hartman replied, “Well I was starting to stink real bad and the only thing I was missing was a bar of soap.”

Sounds legit.

William Paine, founder of the Gusto and writer for The Southwest Times, came in third in the Master Class race 45 minutes after the start of the contest with an average speed of 4.93 mph.

Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet wasn’t planning to paddle the Master Class course but then he and his 12-year-old son Silas Sweet had a change of heart and just kept paddling. Father and son finished the course in 54 minutes, 30 seconds with the elder Sweet barely edging his son Silas out for fourth place by the length of a paddle board. The Sweets averaged just over four miles per hour.

Competition was stiff in the Bona fide Race with 14 year old James Paine coming in first with a time of 23 minutes, 14 seconds. With this, the youngest Paine in the race won the Master Paddler Youth award. His average speed was 4.96 mph, which was a little faster than his old man’s.

Allison (Ali) Angell finished second in the Bona fide race with a time of 24 minutes, 37 seconds, which garnered her the Fastest Female award. Allison’s average speed was 4.63 mph. Pulaski’s Town Attorney Spencer Rygas finished third in the Bona fide race with a time of 25 minutes, 28 seconds. Gina Paine, last year’s fastest female, was hot on his heals coming in fourth with a time of 25 minutes, 43 seconds and winning the Second Fastest Female award.

Luke Allison of A.M. Squires Trust found fifth place with a time of 26 minutes and Joe Guthrie, Chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, scored sixth with a time of 28 minutes flat.

A half minute later Meredith McGrady crossed the line making her the third fastest female in the contest.

Three more youths crossed the line before the race was done, as Drayk Miller then Landon Clark and finally Heather Haga found their way to the finish.

This year’s winners received stylish blue bracelets denoting their rank in the race and those who didn’t place but finished the course were none-the-less awarded with a “I grabbed the Gusto at Gatewood” bracelet.

Despite some dark clouds that were present at the beginning of the race, racers were only subject to one brief cloud burst.

“The weather held out,” said Stephanie Rygas after the race. “Those few drops of rain that fell were nice.”

“It felt good,” added Meredith McGrady.

Robin Burdette actually brought a small beat box on her board, which played music throughout the contest.

“I had a paddle board playlist,” said Robin.

“We were dancing … it was super fun,” said Stephanie.

County Supervisor Joe Guthrie greatly improved his standing from last year’s race but you wouldn’t know it to listen to him.

“I was going for my Aesop strategy, which is slow and steady wins the race, but it turns out that fast and steady wins the race,” said Guthrie. “It wasn’t even really slow and steady, it was more like slow and unstable throughout most of the race but I did manage to stand up for the entire race two years in a row … so I got Sweet beat on that one at least.”

Jonathan Sweet did fall off his board last year but more than made up for it this year by completing the Master Class course.

“Some paddlers beat me on the two miler and so I had to do the five miler, so I could say I beat them,” said Sweet. “And it’s just a little more exercise, so I can eat a bigger lunch too.”

Rygas’s quick turn around the buoy helped to improve his race ranking this year.

“Gina (Paine) is the one that inspires me in the race,” said Rygas. “She beat me by a good 30 yards last year and held me off. This year when I saw her out in front of me I was like, well maybe it’s time to make up for last year. I just took a pivot turn around the buoy and that put me even with her. She didn’t give up but I just kept my rhythm. She’s a good paddler and I beat her just barely.”

Matthews made the dubious claim that his dog Joy actually helped him win first place.

“She gives me an extra boost,” said Matthews, whose work as a fireman found him whisking people out of burning buildings on four separate occasions this year alone.

So what does Jeff Matthews like about paddling on a board?

“For me it’s peaceful to be out there,” said Matthews. “You know, stressful work, stressful everything else. Getting out on the water gives you a break from that and if you push your limits, you can get your exercise in at the same time. It’s fun whether you’re with a group of people or by yourself.”

Matthews recently celebrated his 40th birthday by paddling 40 kilometers on Belews Lake in North Carolina. He plans to eventually compete in the Yukon 1000, where participants must paddle 1,000 miles in 10 days on the Yukon river.

In a normal year, both Matthews and Hartman paddle in races all summer. This year, the Gusto was the first and perhaps only race they will be able to attend all year due to COVID restrictions put in place out of an “abundance of caution.”

“I appreciate y’all putting on the event,” said Matthews. “Great turnout today. Thanks a lot for the race.”

As in year’s past, The Third Annual Gusto of Gatewood Park Paddle Board Race was cohosted by The Southwest Times, The Town of Pulaski and Mountain 2 Island Paddle Board Co. Company owner Michael Valach supplied paddle boards to all race participants who didn’t have their own at no cost.

Gusto 2020 Participants in finishing order with times

Master Paddlers Race (3.7 miles)

Jeff Mattthews 39 minutes

Brian Hartman 41 minutes

William Paine 45 minutes

Jonathan Sweet 54.30

Silas Sweet 54.34 (Youth)

Bonafide Race (1.9 miles)

James Paine 23.14 (Youth)

Allison Angel 23.37

Spencer Rygas 25.28

Gina Paine 25.43

Luke Allison 26.01

Joe Guthrie 28.01

Meredith McGrady 28.33

Lisa Sterner 28.48

Rick Groesbeck 28.59

Holly Miller

Jacob Prine 31.13

Stephanie Rygas 31.34

James Deu 32.01

Blair Sparta 32.48

Rob Hurst 32.50

Robin Burdett 33.01

Austin Stromme 34.36

Drayk Miller 37.01 (Youth)

Landon Clark 38.20 (Youth)

Heather Haga 48.30 (Youth)

Written by: Editor on August 31, 2020.

Comments

comments