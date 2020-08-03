Szerokman takes home leadership scholarship

Jaelyn Szerokman is this year’s recipient of Pulaski County Board of Supervisors’ Lead Through Service Scholarship.

Supervisors created the $2,000 scholarship in recent years to foster local leadership development and bolster public service in the county. It is bequeathed to one Pulaski County High School graduating senior and is funded through personal contributions of the county administrator, assistant county administrator, the supervisors and other county employees.

Szerokman was selected for her leadership and community service from a field of six applicants. She was presented with a plaque and replica $2,000 check at Monday’s supervisors meeting.

“Thank you so much for this wonderful honor. Leadership and service have been such a huge part of my life. I hope I can make you all very proud of me and my future as a teacher here in Pulaski County,” Szerokman said of the honor.

