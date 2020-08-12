Sunday Morning Shakedown: Earthquake hits Sparta, N.C.

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Those who live on the West Coast of the United States are well versed in occasional manifestations of seismic activity. Just this past Monday, Aug. 10, a “swarm” of small quakes shook a wide area in Southern California.

Earthquakes are much more of a rarity on the East Coast of the U.S. but a Sunday morning shaker reminded those who live in the Appalachian Mountains that they are not immune to these seismic events.

At 8:07 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake emanated from underneath the town of Sparta, North Carolina, causing cracks in the highway, as well as significant damage to some of the structures in the area.

The Town of Pulaski is only 42 miles, as the crow flies, from Sparta and so many residents of the New River Valley felt the quake as well, especially those living in multistory dwellings. Though damage was extremely minimal in in the NRV, the sudden shaking caught most everyone by surprise.

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2020.

