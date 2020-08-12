Stephen ‘Steve’ Arthur Beasley

August 4, 1953 – August 12, 2020

Stephen “Steve” Arthur Beasley, 67, of Radford, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Steve retired from the Radford Arsenal after 30 years of dedicated service. He was an avid hunter and shooter and loved playing music with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mack and Pat Beasley.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra Price Beasley; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Becky Beasley; grandchildren, Charlotte, William and Arthur; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Larry Ingle; and many other special nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Timothy Worles officiating.

The Beasley family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

