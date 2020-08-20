Sherri Lyn Stallings Woodyard

Sherri Lyn Stallings Woodyard, 51, of Windsor, VA, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, after a short illness. Sherri is survived by her husband of 28 years, Curtis Anthony Woodyard; sons, Colin Anthony Woodyard and Christian Austin Woodyard; her parents, Johnny and Lynn Gwaltney Stallings; sister, Cynthia S. Edwards and her husband Chris; nieces, Connor and Amber Edwards; nephews, Steve Woodyard and Jeremy Manning; her in-laws, David A. Woodyard and Patricia Anne Woodyard; sisters in law, Brenda Manning and Christine Ramsey; and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and her special dogs Lexi and Sandy.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Sara Stallings and Jack and Thelma Gwaltney.

Sherri graduated from Smithfield High School, class of ’86 and then attended Radford College, she worked at Obici Hospital and then the Catholic Health Services.

Her husband and boys were the Love of her Life and she truly lived her life for them, following both of them to every RC Car race they competed in across the world. She was known as the “Track Mom” at every race.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Memorial Park, Smithfield. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Smithfield.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org or American Heart association, www.heart.org, or your favorite charity.

