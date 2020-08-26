Senate parole bills have mixed results

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RICHMOND — Two Senate bills that would change parole notifications and eligibility for Virginia prisoners, particularly Pulaski County murderer Stephen Epperly, received mixed results during the General Assembly’s special session Monday.

Senate Bill 5103, introduced by 38th District Sen. Ben Chafin Jr. (R-Lebanon), essentially came to a halt Monday when the Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services voted 8-6 to pass by the bill indefinitely. The vote fell along party lines, with Democrats voting to pass it by.

Unless the committee votes to reconsider SB 5103 it can be considered dead for the session.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 26, 2020.

Comments

comments