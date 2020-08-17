School Board joins BOS in supporting SROs

By WILLIAM PAINE

Toward the beginning of all Pulaski County School Board meetings, audience members are invited to express any thoughts or concerns relating to Pulaski County Public Schools.

At this week’s meeting, Joe Guthrie, Chairman of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, addressed the board to show his support for the continued use of School Resource Officers (SROs).

A joint statement made by the school board and the board of supervisors fully supports the use of these SRO’s and though the board of supervisors has yet to vote on the issue, Guthrie stated that he’d spoken to the other supervisors informally and they all supported the idea.

According to the joint statement, “It is the desire and intent of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors and the Pulaski County School Board to continue the SRO program in our public schools as it is currently with no reductions in funding, responsibility or number of personnel.”

