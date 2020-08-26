Ruritan Riders to benefit St. Jude

By WILLIAM PAINE

Saturday, Aug. 29, the Ruritan Road Ruritan Club will be holding its first “Ruritan Riders” Motorcycle Ride to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment.

Johnny Edwards, of the Ruritan Road Ruritan Club in Newbern, explains why this benefit ride was a good idea.

“When a child and family goes to St. Jude with cancer, there’s no cost to the family and the only way that can happen is from donations to St. Jude,” said Johnny Edwards of the Road Ruritan Club in Newbern. “We have a heart for children, we have a heart for the community and we thought this was a great thing to do.”

Edwards expects around 100 bikers will participate in Saturday’s ride, which will start and end at the Ruritan National building at 5451 Lyons Road in Newbern. Those participating in the ride will roll through Giles, Bland and Wythe counties before returning home.

Registration will begin at 9:30 Saturday morning with “kickstands up” at 11 a.m.

The cost to participate is $20 for a single bike and $25 for double riders. Lunch will be provided and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

