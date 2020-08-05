RU/VT working to protect students, area from virus

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

One of the biggest questions many have asked since most of the New River Valley and the rest of the world were basically shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic is what will happen when thousands of students return to college from areas located throughout the country.

Radford University and Virginia Tech are the two closest larger universities that draw students from around the country. While both went to virtual learning at the end of the last school year, both are currently welcoming students back to campus for what will be a combination of face-to-face learning and online, virtual learning.

RU began allowing students back on campus July 27. Classes are expected to begin Aug. 12. Virginia Tech is planning an Aug. 24 start to classes and students are already beginning to filter back into the area.

For both campuses, life will be different. Many larger classes will still be conducted online. Many exams will also be conducted online. Holidays and breaks scheduled through the academic year will still happen, but leaving the immediate area will be discouraged. Anyone who does leave the area may be required to quarantine upon their return, depending on the location of their travel and potential exposure to the virus.

Many decisions are still up in the air, however, as the schools are forced to mirror what many are currently forced to do … wait for guidance and direction from higher levels. The CDC and VDH have been the primary sources for this guidance, along with the Governor’s office.

Academic leaders at both schools have been working hard to allow those who are uncomfortable with returning to the residential campus experience to continue their studies online. Some learning opportunities, however, do require students to be available for internships, labs and other course requirements.

Both schools are working hard to protect not only their students, staff and faculty, but the communities as well. Screening requirements for both schools are in place in the hopes of detecting any students who may have been exposed before they are allowed on campus. Staff and faculty are also screened and tested as needed.

Both schools have canceled their programs that involve students traveling out of the country for the fall semester. Facemasks are required unless in secluded locations, while eating and drinking, or in the case of a pre-existing medical condition.

Instructors who are lecturing are given the option of wearing a mask while teaching or, if required to make their speech more audible, a face shield may be worn instead. Face coverings are also required outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Both schools have also gone above and beyond to ensure proper cleaning and disinfecting takes place at regular intervals across their campuses.

Move in at both schools has also been staggered to allow safer social distancing.

Everyday activities such as dining have also been affected. The dining areas of each school have put several new policies in effect. Handwashing, Plexiglas dividers, cashless sales, the removal of self-service areas such as salad bars, condiment stations and beverage dispensing machines have been mandated along with guidance on social distancing and regular cleaning and disinfecting. Vendors will also have limited access to the interior of buildings.

While some athletic events are now being cleared to take place, other sports remain on hold. For the Hokies, the ACC has announced a 10-game plus one season plan that will include 10 ACC opponents and one game of each programs choice. The official schedule for that season with dates, locations and times has not been released at this time.

As with all other activities since the beginning of the pandemic, changes and alterations to the current plans will be based on the evolving situation for each school. With the cooperation of the students, the fall semester could continue at each school as planned.

Any spikes or outbreaks could bring the entire plan to a halt. The goal of each school is to provide a safe learning environment for their students while also protecting the staff, faculty and communities.

