Ronald Duane Aust

Ronald “Ronnie” Duane Aust, age 73 of Pulaski went to be with the Lord while at this home on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born November 2, 1946 at the former Hospital on Randolph Avenue. He was the son of the late Harry Edward Aust, Sr. and Flora Faye Poe Aust. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving siblings, a brother, Harry (Pud) Aust Jr, and sister, Rita Faye Aust Jacobs.

Ronnie was a proud Veteran and served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He was retired after many, many years in the construction field, for H.T. Bowling. In his career he enjoyed mastering new equipment while operating various types of large industrial machinery. He took great pride in building and demolition projects. He was very talented in his career and craft, there wasn’t a large or small piece of equipment he couldn’t operate. He also enjoyed working with his hands, in planting or any type of gardening. He would pass on his knowledge to anyone who needed help or advice when it came to a planting problem.

He will be sadly missed, always loved and forever in the hearts of his beloved family; son Scott Duane Aust and wife Kathy (Jo-Jo); Daughter, Ashley Aust Johnson and husband Keith; two sweet, special and loving granddaughters Kendra Alaine and Kayley Alivia Johnson who truly put a smile on his face. All family above from Pulaski. He is also survived by his sister Linda Aust Johnson and husband Kenny of Christiansburg as well as nieces, nephew, and longtime friends and extended family. Ronnie will also be missed by his favorite fur friend and lap dog Bentley.

A celebration of his life will be held at Stevens Funeral Home, in Pulaski, Virginia on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00-7:00 pm, with a private service following, officiated by his good friend Ron Sutphin.

The family wishes to send a special thanks to Dr. Matt Skewes and employees of Food City in Pulaski for always taking such good care of him. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations in his memory to the Pulaski County Christmas Store, Inc. or any charity in support of veterans.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

