River tuber saved, officers hailed

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A distressed river tuber is alive today, possibly thanks to the actions of two Radford City Police Department officers credited with making a life-saving rescue.

Master Officer Travis Coffey and Senior Officer Clayton Benson jumped into the New River Sunday, Aug. 2, and swam out to rescue the tuber after being dispatched to an area near Riverview Park, according to city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder. Both officers assisted the tuber, whose name was not released, back to shore.

“Officers Coffey and Benson acted admirably and as heroes, putting another’s life before their own,” said police Chief Jeffrey Dodson Jr. “These officers live out their oath to serve and protect daily and this is just another example of Radford City police officers acting as humble heroes on the job.”

Wilder said a group of people along the riverbank off Hazel Hollow Road in Pulaski County spotted the tuber in distress, called for help, and ran along the bank to monitor the tuber’s location until help arrived.

Coffey said Tuesday he and Benson had to park at the end of Ingles Drive in Radford, run to the riverbank, and then remove their gear and load-bearing bullet-proof vests before being able to enter the river. At first, they were unable to locate the man so they had to yell across the river to the group on the Pulaski County side to have them pinpoint his location.

According to Coffey, the tuber was alone on the river when its level rose due to a release of water from Claytor Lake. The tuber got into trouble when he started cramping and fell off the tube. Although he was able to keep the tube with him, he was not able to get back inside.

When Coffey and Benson arrived, the man had gotten a toehold on a rock to stop his drifting downstream, but he was about 30 yards off shore in water so deep his head was just above water.

The tuber had gone underwater several times during the ordeal. This caused the man to enter a state of panic and go nonverbal. As a result of the man’s state of panic, the officers had to explain who they were and that they were there to help him before making the rescue.

“When someone is in a panic like that, if you just grab them they’ll start to fight you and pull you under with them,” explained Coffey. As a member of the city’s Special Weapons and Tactical (SWAT) Team, Coffey has received training in water rescue and other water maneuvers.

Once the officers explained the situation, the man calmed down, enabling them to take hold of him and escort him to shore.

Coffey said he has made rescues before, but this is the first time he has had to enter the water to do so. At over 6-feet in height, Coffey was chin-deep and reaching the river bottom with the tips of his toes. Benson is under 6-feet and had to tread water.

Chief Dodson said Radford’s side of the New River is beautiful and tubers, boaters and kayakers should continue to enjoy it while weather allows. However, he noted, the Aug. 2 incident “is a perfect reminder to practice water safety.”

The chief urged all river users to wear a life jacket, use the river with friends, and pay attention to changes in the water level and current.

The depth and current of the New River fluctuates in accordance with operations at Claytor Lake Dam. Tubers and boaters occasionally get into trouble, sometimes fatally, when water released through the dam turns an otherwise serene waterway into a swiftly flowing current.

After being examined by Radford City Emergency Medical Services, the rescued tuber was transported home. Wilder noted the tuber expressed gratitude for the people along the riverbank, officers Benson and Coffey for their “heroism and selflessness,” and Radford Fire and EMS for “gearing up to make the rescue” and ensuring the tuber’s wellbeing after being removed from the river.

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2020.

