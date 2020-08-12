Riddle takes 1st place for 4-H shooting education presentation

Submitted by Chris Lichty

Pulaski County 4-H Extension Agent

Lindsey Riddle, one of our very own Pulaski County 4-H’ers, received first Place in her Presentation – Shooting Education, in the 2020 Virginia 4-H State Congress Competition Wednesday, July 30.

Lindsey, who is a member of the Pulaski County 4-H Shooting Education Club – Sharp Shooters, has been shooting competitively for the past six years, first with BB, then Archery, having now settled in with Air Rifle.

Competitively, Lindsey ranks in the top 20 in the State of Virginia in her age class and has her sights set on making the State 4-H Air Rifle Team to attend Nationals with future goals of competing in college then the Olympics.

Lindsey keeps “Making Her Best Better” through Pulaski County 4-H and practices at minimum two hours per day. Lindsey is also very active as the President of the Pulaski County 4-H Shooting Education Club and 4-H Teens In Action! She even find times to participate in 4-H Camp as a 4-H Teen Counselor in addition to all the other 4-H leadership events she enjoys. Congrats Lindsey.

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2020.

Comments

comments