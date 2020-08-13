Retta Turpin Montgomery

July 1, 1917 – August 12, 2020

Retta Turpin Montgomery, 103 of Dublin, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ulis and Ida Turpin; husband, Elmer Fred Montgomery; son, Dennis Montgomery; two sisters and two brothers; and two grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters, Janet M. Deeds of Radford and Elizabeth M. Goad of Chester; son, Bobby Montgomery of Dublin; daughter-in-law, Zerita Montgomery of Dublin; sister, Louise Quesenberry of Leesburg; 13 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Troy Mays officiating. Interment will follow in the Montgomery Cemetery on Highland Road in Pulaski County.

The Montgomery family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhom.com

