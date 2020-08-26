Pursuit ends in crash, no injuries

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A vehicle pursuit that started in Radford passed through several jurisdictions before ending in a crash, without injuries, on Interstate 81.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, Rachel Michelle Lee, 33, of Radford, was arrested on multiple charges following the wreck, according to Radford spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.

She said the pursuit started around 3:35 p.m. Friday when a Radford City Police Department officer attempted to stop a Honda on Tyler Avenue. When the Honda refused to stop, a pursuit ensued.

According to police, the Honda was pursued through Montgomery County and town of Christiansburg before moving onto the interstate, where the vehicle wrecked at the 118C mile marker.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 26, 2020.

Comments

comments