Pulaski man served with new charges

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man already jailed on 20 charges alleging he had sexual contact with a minor in 2005, now faces three more charges.

According to Pulaski County Circuit Court records, Joshua Derek McGrady, 37, of Pulaski, was charged in July with aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration. Each of the offenses is alleged to have occurred May 30, 2014.

The age of the alleged victim is unclear. Details of the case are not being released. McGrady is scheduled to be in circuit court Sept. 23 to set a date for trial or other court appearances.

McGrady was arrested in June on 20 felony charges alleging he had sexual contact with a minor in 2005. In that case, McGrady is charged with 10 counts of sexual assault of a minor under age 13 and 10 counts of object sexual penetration of a minor under age 13.

McGrady is being held without bond at Montgomery County Jail, where he was transferred June 26. Initially, he was booked into New River Valley Regional Jail June 16.

Written by: Editor on August 17, 2020.

Comments

comments