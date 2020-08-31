Pulaski gets ‘check-up’ from Warner

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) stopped in Pulaski this past week for a “check-up” on the community — to find out how it is weathering the pandemic and discuss other issues of local importance.

Attendance was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Warner was able to hear from representatives of the town of Pulaski, county schools, the chamber of commerce and local NAACP chapter, as well as meet with area business owners, investors and developers.

Warner’s visit was among several made during what he dubbed “Community Check-ups.” Before starting the discussion, he congratulated those in attendance on the amount of progress being made on local redevelopment.

“There’s a lot going on around Southwest Virginia that is really positive; but there are very few communities that have as much total positive action as Pulaski,” he said. “In certain counties there may be one small project, but you’ve got so many things happening it’s really very exciting.”

