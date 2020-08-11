Pulaski DMV to reopen Monday

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Pulaski is one of five locations now scheduled to reopen Monday, Aug. 15, according to a release posted Monday.

The Pulaski location will join offices in Kilmarnock, Bedford, Lorton and West Henrico to reopen their doors after being closed earlier in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business hours for the Pulaski location will be Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Business at the DMV may be conducted by appointment only.

“DMV is working hard to equip and safely reopen offices as quickly as possible,” the release stated. “Three months of appointment slots are available at any time on the calendar. Each day, throughout the day, additional appointments are added to the end of the available 90-day period. Customers are encouraged to check back regularly to view the updated availability as locations reopen and appointments are added daily.”

Road skills testing appointment opportunities are also now available for those who are eligible. Customers must first pass a knowledge exam before they are eligible to take the road skills test. Additionally, those under 18 must complete a state-approved driver education program, rather than taking a road skills test at the DMV.

The newly reopened offices are providing specific services that generally require an in-person visit. These transactions include original driver’s licenses and identification cards, original titles, original vehicle registrations, disabled parking permits and vital records. Customers are encouraged to complete any transactions that can be done online to use that method.

For more information concerning services offered by the DMV or to schedule an appointment visit www.dmvNOW.com.

