Pulaski creates recovery grant fund

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Starting Monday, small businesses in town of Pulaski have two opportunities to apply for grants to help with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using its portion of nearly $3 million in federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funds distributed to Pulaski County in July, town officials decided to create a Small Business Grant Program similar to one the county created last month.

Each program offers grants of up to $5,000 to assist businesses with operating expenses. Businesses located within the town limits are eligible to apply for the town’s and the county’s business recovery programs, for a total of $10,000.

According to a press release from Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham, the Small Business Grant Program is designed to help small businesses through financial hardships created by the pandemic. The funds also can be used to prepare for impacts created by any new restrictions that might be imposed in the future.

“Our hope is that these funds will offset the impact of the recent shutdown. The funds may be used for critical expenses including but not limited to payroll, supplies and employee benefits,” Burcham’s press release states.

The application for Pulaski’s program is available at pulaskitown.org beginning Monday. A hard copy of the application can be picked up in the town manager’s office on the second floor of Pulaski Municipal Building, 42 1st St. NW, Pulaski.

Submit online applications to Social Media Manager Jordan Whitt, at jwhitt@pulaskitown.org.

Questions regarding the program can be addressed to Whitt, Burcham at dburcham@pulaskitown.org, or by calling 994-8600.

