Pulaski County Middle School football workouts

Attention Middle School Football players!!! Players are working out every morning at the PCHS field house at 8 a.m. Players must have a current VHSL physical dated after June 2020 to participate. Tanner Dotson is the coach for this upcoming season. For more information contact Coach Dotson.



Written by: Editor on August 4, 2020.

