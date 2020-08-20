Pulaski County BOS to offer nonprofit recovery grants in response to COVID-19

August 20, 2020, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has developed the Pulaski County Nonprofit Recovery Grant Program to support nonprofit organizations with recovering from the comprehensive impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist with their expenses in response to COVID-19 that are required by the Commonwealth to reopen and operate safely.

Nonprofit Recovery Grants in the amounts ranging from $1,000.00 to $5,000.00 will be made available through direct application on a first-come-first-served basis for registered nonprofit 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(19) organizations located in Pulaski County and directly serving Pulaski County citizens. Nonprofit organizations must also be in good standing with the State Corporation Commission (SCC) and be up to date on all Pulaski County taxes, charges and fees.

“The Board of Supervisors has a desire to affect as many of our county citizens in need as possible with CARES Act monies during these challenging times, and they feel that our nonprofit community in addition to our small businesses is one of the best ways to do that”, stated Jonathan D. Sweet, County Administrator. “The nonprofit organizations in our county are part of what makes our community go around and they are extremely close to our people, so it makes good sense to support them and their services to reach individuals who may need assistance right now.”

The two-page application is simple and is comprised of only six questions and a written summary of how your organization has been impacted by COVID-19. Approved expenses

that have occurred after March 1, 2020, and before Dec. 30, 2020, are items such as rent/mortgage, payroll, employee benefits, reopening costs, utilities, marketing, vendor payments, equipment purchases, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies and new software. A W-9 must be completed and attached to all applications.

“It is important that we help our citizens the best we can right now and also support the foundational elements of our community such as small businesses and nonprofits, so we can better make it through these tough times together,” stated Joe Guthrie, Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “The local government cannot do it alone, we need our nonprofits throughout the county more than ever to continue to step up and help the community navigate through these unprecedented and difficult times.”

The County of Pulaski will administer this new program. Forms can be downloaded from the Pulaski County website at www.pulaskicounty.org Applications will be accepted on a first-come-first-served basis starting on August 31, 2020. The entirety of the program is funded at a level of $350,000.00 through a CARES Act appropriation to Pulaski County, Virginia. The Pulaski County Nonprofit Recovery Grant Program will conclude Oct. 30, 2020, or at which time the funds for the program have been depleted.

Written by: Editor on August 20, 2020.

