PPD searching for suspect

A message from the Pulaski Police Department:

During the morning hours on August 9th, 36-year-old Wayne Joseph Baker also known as “Fred Baker” fled from officers after being stopped for a traffic violation. Officers pursued Baker, however, Baker was able to evade officers. The following warrants are outstanding for Baker; Felony Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, Felony eluding, Reckless Driving x3, and Driving Suspended. The Pulaski Police Department asks if you see or know of his whereabouts to contact the Pulaski Police Department at 994-8680, Pulaski County Joint 911 Center, or you can message us on Facebook. Thank you.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2020.

Comments

comments