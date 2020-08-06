Pauline Melvin Taylor

Pauline Melvin Taylor, 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Highland Ridge Rehab Center in Dublin, VA.

Pauline was born on September 26, 1939, in Bland County Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Frank Melvin and Lottie Hardy Melvin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Melvin.

Pauline graduated from Bland High School. She worked at Dublin Garment, Radford Arsenal and she retired from Volvo in 2008. She was an avid walker and a gifted seamstress. She loved every child she met.

She is survived by her son Dennis Taylor, of Dublin, and her daughter Drema Taylor Slenker (Don) of High Point, NC. She is also survived by three granddaughters that she loved dearly. Sierra Taylor, of Durham, NC, Jamie Taylor, of Laurel Fork, VA and Hannah Taylor of Fort Worth, TX. She is survived by one step-grandson, Joshua Slenker, of NC. She was blessed to be survived by one great-granddaughter, Lydia Bond and one great step-granddaughter, Cecilia Slenker.

She is survived by two brothers and three sisters, Straley Melvin (Doris), of Auburndale, FL., Marvin Melvin (Susie) of Dublin, Sylvia Duncan (Jerry) of Pembroke, Bonnie Gusler (Dennis) of Dublin, and Joyce Gardner (Mike) of Mocksville, NC.

She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and one great-great nephew.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on August 6, 2020.

