NRV health center receives funding

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Community Health Center of the New River Valley, which operates a clinic in Dublin, is among seven Ninth District health centers recognized with Quality Improvement Awards.

The awards, presented by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), recognize the highest performing health centers, as well as health centers that have made significant quality improvements over the past year.

The NRV center receives $40,750 as a result of the recognition. A total of $430,137 is being awarded to the seven health centers in the Ninth District and $4,138,947 is going to health centers across the Commonwealth.

“Community health centers provide important medical services to many residents in our region. The award of $430,137 by HHS to these providers in the Ninth District will promote accessible and quality health care for those who rely upon them,” Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) said when making the announcement Tuesday.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 31, 2020.

Comments

comments