NRCC holds 1st Virtual Health Science Camp

New River Community College recently held the first NRCC Virtual Health Science Camp for local high school students. More than 40 rising eighth through twelfth grade students participated in the camp, held virtually on Zoom.

The camp is typically held during the summer on NRCC’s campus in Dublin. However, this year NRCC faculty and staff got creative and worked to bring the camp online. The camp was held July 20-24, under the direction of NRCC Career Coach Stephanie Addikis, Jean Cintron, NRCC adjunct instructor of nursing, and Sharon Edwards, NRCC instructor of administrative support technology and health information management.

“When everything started shutting down back in March, we thought we would have to cancel the camp. Fortunately, we were encouraged to think about creating a virtual camp. The thought was daunting at first, but the challenge of figuring out to how to bring this to life through virtual means has been so rewarding,” said Addikis. “I am thrilled with the outcome and really feel like our campers benefited from the experience. I loved getting to know all of the campers through our communication prior to camp and their participation the week of camp. I’m also so grateful for all of our community partners and presenters who gave so generously of their time and talent to encourage the next generation of health care workers.”

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2020.

