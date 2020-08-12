NRCC faculty participate in CARES Act Summer Institute

New River Community College faculty have spent the summer participating in virtual trainings about alternative delivery modes for classes as part of the CARES Act Summer Institute.

Eleven training sessions were created by eight full-time faculty, one adjunct faculty and four staff members to help their peers prepare for different instructional options in the fall semester.

The training sessions included topics such as introduction to Canvas, digital resources/copyright information, communication strategies, introduction to OneNote, Panopto and Zoom, embedding quizzes in Panopto and adding to Canvas, heavy technology lectures, accessibility/universal design/closed captioning, heavy technology lab demonstrations (GoPro), creating and using videos, low tech options/courses, and active learning in Canvas: creating enhanced discussions in Canvas, which is NRCC’s learning management platform. Sixty-two faculty members, 29 adjunct faculty and 33 full-time faculty, participated in at least one of the training sessions in preparation for the fall.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 12, 2020.

Comments

comments