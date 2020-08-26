New parking signs coming to Pulaski

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Citizens and business owners used to parking on Pulaski’s streets all day long soon will have to find an appropriate place to park long-term.

New signs that specify the length of time a motorist can park and the hours in which parking limitations are enforced will soon be going up in an effort to make room for customers, according to Interim Town Manager Darlene Burcham.

As downtown buildings are refurbished and new businesses move in, street parking becomes a premium for customers trying to do business downtown. According to some, finding street parking already is becoming an issue.

“We’re getting complaints from people coming downtown and not being able to find a place to park on the street,” Burcham recently told Pulaski Town Council. “Some of that has to do with, unfortunately, some of the employees and business owners parking on the street, using spaces that should be available for customers.”

Once the new signs are installed, police officers will issue violation notices for a couple of weeks or longer as a courtesy before issuing citations.

