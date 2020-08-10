New marijuana laws explained

By WILLIAM PAINE

Several significant changes in Virginia law took effect as of July 1 this year. This is the second in a series of articles where Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s office has assisted in clarifying what these changes mean for the citizenry.

This article deals with the recent decriminalization of marijuana in Virginia.

As recent as this past June, if law enforcement authorities discovered that an individual was in possession of one marijuana cigarette or “joint,” that individual could be facing jail time. If it was that person’s first offense, they were subject to a $500 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

If it was a second offense, the individual caught with a joint would be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor, which means that person could be sentenced to serve 12 months in jail and pay a $5,000 fine.

With the change in law, as of July 1, 2020, that same person could have up to an ounce of marijuana in his possession and be subject to a civil penalty of no more than $25 with no court costs. The new law also provides that these charges not be reported to the Central Criminal Records exchange with the exception of individuals operating commercial vehicles. It that case, the charge will be included on that person’s driving record.

Written by: Editor on August 10, 2020.

