New addition to Pulaski food scene welcomed

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

When people talk about Pulaski, one of the things often mentioned is food and the variety of offerings a visitor can check out. A new name was added to that list this week as Main Street Grill opened their doors for business officially Wednesday morning.

“We looked at all of the food choices people have in Pulaski and realized there was room for someone else,” Brandy Frank said. She and her husband, Ron Frank, own the restaurant but Brandy will be in charge of running things for now.

“We were interested in giving it a try and based on the initial reaction I think it’s going to be a pretty positive experience,” she said. “We’ve had a few of the normal first-week hiccups, but we’re learning pretty quick. Everyone seems to enjoy the food so far.”

The goal of Main Street Grill is to offer Southern comfort food at a reasonable price. Their menu includes many of the normal items you might expect to find such as hamburgers, hotdogs, onion rings and fries along with a solid lineup of breakfast favorites. Omelets, waffles, bacon and sausage are served up with fresh homemade biscuits each day. In fact, everything on their menu is made fresh and to order.

“You have to have the normal stuff because people want it, but we’ve also added some extra things that people seem to really be enjoying so far,” Brandy Frank said.

Those “extra” items include French toast that has been rolled in crushed Frosted Flakes. They also offer a peanut butter and jelly sandwich that is cooked just like the French toast. Another favorite so far has been the open faced roast beef sandwich on mashed potatoes. Bacon wrapped jalapenos and fried mushrooms join macaroni salad, fried pickles, potato salad and cheese sticks as just a few of the side items available.

“We watch the shows on television that feature different menu items from around the country, and we picked the French toast and PB&J idea from that,” Brandy said. “Getting started has been a very positive experience. We’ve seen a lot of customers who want to come in and sit down to eat, but we’ve also taken a lot of to-go orders.”

Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday, the newest foodie stop in Pulaski might be seen as competition for some, but Frank says she doesn’t think that’s not going to be an issue.

“Everybody likes to have a little variety,” she said. “The other restaurants around here are great and they each offer their own thing to customers. We’re going to offer fresh, homemade food at a reasonable price and we just ask that customers give us a try now and then. When the Steer House closed it left a void in town and in the county. We want to help fill that void and offer people another choice.”

Opening a new business is tough. It gets even tougher when you try to open a restaurant during a worldwide pandemic that has brought restrictions and new rules.

“We knew we would have a few customers who wanted to come in and sit down to eat, but we also knew take-outs would be a big part of our business,” Frank said. “We’ve been surprised so far at just how many people have wanted to just come in and sit down for a meal. Everyone is tired of the virus and being cooped up all the time.”

Visitors to the Main Street Grill will immediately notice that every other booth or table has been blocked off. All employees are required to follow mask and hand-washing protocols. Surfaces are sanitized regularly.

“We’re being safe and following all the CDC guidelines,” Frank said. “All of our equipment is new and the food we’re cooking is fresh and homemade. We even cut our own fries. Our deserts are made each day too along with our biscuits.”

Not only is the Main Street Grill now an option for breakfast or lunch, but they are also looking to hire new faces. Currently the restaurant employs around 10 people, but they are looking for more. With plans to eventually expand their dining area and hours, Brandy and Ron Frank are looking for people who want to come out and be a part of their team.

“We’re looking to add more cooks, waitresses and dishwashers to our staff,” she said. “We’re all really excited about how things are going and this new adventure has the potential to grow fast.”

Anyone interested in a job can contact Ron Frank at 540-980-4687 or visit him at 1st Pawn in Pulaski, next to The Southwest Times office.

Written by: Editor on August 17, 2020.

