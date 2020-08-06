Multi-vehicle crash leaves two dead

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Photos by WILLIAM PAINE

Two drivers were killed and several others suffered injuries in a multivehicle accident that occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, on Interstate 8 on the Wythe/Pulaski county line.

Heavy rainfall proceeded a chain reaction collision that involved four tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles, all traveling in the northbound passing lanes of I-81, at the 87.5 mile marker.

Immediately after the wreck, traffic on both directions on I-81 was completely shut down, but southbound I-81 traffic began slowly flowing again by 5:30. Northbound I-81 traffic was back up for more than four miles at one point before being channeled to side roads before rejoining the interstate at exit 92 at Draper.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team.

Written by: Editor on August 6, 2020.

Comments

comments