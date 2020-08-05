MOVA displays prototype, enters Accelerate program

By WILLIAM PAINE

Pulaski based MOVA technologies has been selected to participate in the Accelerate program offered by Dominion Energy Innovation Center (DEIC). This 10-week program provides startup companies, like MOVA, an intensive mentorship that offers insight into the “procurement experience.”

MOVA Technologies developed a panel filtration system that uses solid absorbent materials, called sorbents, to filter pollutants out of the air. MOVA produced a prototype machine of their concept and had their filtration system tested at Virginia Tech.

In recent week, MOVA was notified that their filtration system is viable and now MOVA is planning to perfect their technology and continue searching for investors to help them go into production.

