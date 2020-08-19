Motor Mile Dragway up for sale or lease

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Motor Mile Dragway on Lee Highway in Fairlawn is up for sale — if you have the $1.95 million to buy it. If not, maybe you can work out a lease deal.

Co-owner David Hagan said the facility was listed Tuesday with Page Real Estate. “We are exploring the possibilities of selling it or leasing it to a very financially qualified group so racing can hopefully move forward in 2021,” he said in response to an email inquiring about the listing.

Whether a “very financially qualified group” has already been located or is still being sought is unclear. Hagan did not immediately respond to an email posing that question.

Built in 2005, the eighth-mile asphalt drag strip is International Hotrod Racing Association (IHRA)-approved.

