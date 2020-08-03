A message from Pulaski County Public Schools concerning students who will attend Pulaski County Middle School this year:

Chromebook pick up has been extended through August 31.

PCMS Chromebook Pick-up Procedure:

Call 540-994-2578 on the day that you plan to pick them up, at least two hours prior to showing up,

or

Email questions to: pcmschromebooks@pcva.us

You can pick up Chromebooks at the Technology Department (shopping center across from Jackson Park).

Hours of pick up will be 8 am until 4 pm each day.

PLEASE bring a completed 1:1 policy form found at the following link:

http://www.pcva.us/News/chromebook-1-to-1-policy-rev1.pdf