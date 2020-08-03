A message from Pulaski County Public Schools concerning students who will attend Pulaski County Middle School this year:
Chromebook pick up has been extended through August 31.
PCMS Chromebook Pick-up Procedure:
Call 540-994-2578 on the day that you plan to pick them up, at least two hours prior to showing up,
or
Email questions to: pcmschromebooks@pcva.us
You can pick up Chromebooks at the Technology Department (shopping center across from Jackson Park).
Hours of pick up will be 8 am until 4 pm each day.
PLEASE bring a completed 1:1 policy form found at the following link:
http://www.pcva.us/News/chromebook-1-to-1-policy-rev1.pdf
