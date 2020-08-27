Marie Coleman Runyon

Marie Coleman Runyon, 85, formerly of Dublin, died Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020, in the Commonwealth Senior Living at Hillsville. She was born in Virginia on August 17, 1935 and was a retired employee of Volvo Trucking. Ms. Runyon was preceded in death by her husband, David Runyon.

Surviving are sister and brother-in-law Amy and Chester Webb; and friend Allen Collins.

There will be no visitation or funeral service for Ms. Runyon.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on August 27, 2020.

