Man charged with wounding child

A Pulaski man is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail after allegedly wounding a small child earlier this month.

Jonathan Anthony Lester, 25, was arrested Monday on charges of malicious wounding, child abuse and neglect involving serious injury, fraud and petit larceny, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Major Daniel Johnson said. The fraud and larceny charges stem from a July 4 incident, while the other two offenses allegedly occurred Aug. 2.

Johnson says the sheriff’s office started a criminal investigation Aug. 2 into the physical assault of a 3-year-old child. As a result of the investigation, Lester was arrested.

Details of the case are not being released.

Malicious wounding, a Class 3 felony, carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Child abuse or neglect with serious injury and fraud are Class 4 felonies; they each have a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

